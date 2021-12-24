After the Prop Department made Peter Billingsley sick during the famous Cowboy Scene, filming on ‘A Christmas Story’ had to be halted.

One of the most well-known holiday films of all time is A Christmas Story.

The Christmas movie is frequently replayed on cable channels for days leading up to the holiday.

Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie in A Christmas Story, once revealed some shocking behind-the-scenes revelations from the set.

Billingsley became very sick as a result of one of these tales.

Ralphie’s Christmas wish is to receive an official Red Ryder Carbin-action 200-shot Range Model Air Rifle, as depicted in the 1983 film A Christmas Story.

Meanwhile, he is bullied, has a suffocating mother, and a grumpy father.

Ralphie tries to persuade everyone that the BB gun is the ideal present.

With Jean Shepherd and Leigh Brown, Bob Clark directs and co-writes a screenplay.

Many families around the world watch A Christmas Story during the holidays.

He also directed and produced the Christmas horror film Black Christmas, so this isn’t his only holiday film.

That Scene With Dan Patrick, an IMDb podcast, featured Billingsley.

Billingsley, who was only 12 years old when he filmed A Christmas Story, is now reminiscing about his time on set.

For a cowboy scene, the prop department gave the young actor real tobacco.

“He’s dressed as a sheriff in the scene… and the script says he’s chewing tobacco,” Billingsley said.

“So the prop man approaches me with this pouch that says ‘Red Man’ on it, and he hands it over to me.”

I’m not sure what the distinction is.

“What do I do with this?” I asked. “Jam it down in here,” he replied.

Spit instead of swallowing.’

“The world begins to sway, I begin to sweat, my stomach begins to hurt, and I begin to vomit,” Billingsley explained.

“‘Cut, cut, what the hell is going on?’ the prop man says, ‘Oh, I gave him Red Man.’ Bob says, ‘What are you doing? He’s 12 years old!”

“So we shut down,” Billingsley explained, “and I go and lay on the couch in the set’s living room for about 40 minutes until I can get this s*** out of my system.”

“Then they did what they should have done, because someone had a brilliant idea.”

“They took a bunch of raisins, squished them together, and stuck that in my mouth, so I had brown spit,” Billingsley continued.

It was a very different experience…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.