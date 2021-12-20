After the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans are praising Wong.

Wong is being feted by Marvel fans following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fans are hailing Benedict Wong’s Marvel Cinematic Universe character Wong as the breakout star of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In No Way Home, he only has a minor role, but we do learn that in the five years since the Blip, Wong has become the new Sorcerer Supreme, replacing Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Wong is also the only person who can stop Stephen Strange from casting a spell that makes everyone forget Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

Wong’s expanded role in the MCU is now being hailed as a highlight of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with fans hailing him as one of the film’s highlights.

Given that in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker and Doctor Strange essentially cracked open the multiverse, Wong was proven correct in his assessment of the dangers that spell created.

As Spider-Man: No Way Home scored the third-largest global opening of all time, fans embraced this side of Wong and cheered him on.

Of course, we wouldn’t have the triumphant returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, two major highlights of the film, if the spell hadn’t gone wrong.

A brief scene of Wong fighting Abomination in a Fight Club-style arena was included in the second trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

He also appeared in a post-credits scene alongside Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Katy (Awkwafina), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in the actual movie.

Shang-Chi confiscated the Ten Rings from his father, Wenwu, and the group is shown studying them.

Wong tells Shang-Chi and Katy to brace themselves for the wild ride they’re about to embark on before the post-credits scene ends, because becoming a hero in the MCU is no easy feat.

There have even been suggestions that Wong star in his own Disney(plus) show.

The audience at Fan X 2019 pressed the Doctor Strange star to imagine what a Wong series would be like, forcing him to think about it himself.

“I’m inundated with options.

“I guess I’ll be training the other wizards?” he speculated.

“It’s a lot of weapons, powers, and what we could do that have yet to be discovered.”

Maybe Wong could continue with the mission and bring it to a conclusion?”

The film Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.

Crazy how Wong went from being a librarian to being the Sorcerer Supreme pic.twitter.com/mhBD4fh3oi — Wong Updates (@WongUpdates) December 18, 2021

strange and wong sneaking into wanda’s house for the darkhold pic.twitter.com/3Gw28Eom02 — . (@CINECOMICAL) December 19, 2021

Avengers: We need to unite and take out this threat! Wong: pic.twitter.com/JzK8ES1pE2 — Tom (@TQSherwood) December 20, 2021

#MarvelStudios Kevin Feige recently joked about #Wong‘s growing role in Phase 4 of the #MCU: “It’s fast becoming the WCU (Wong Cinematic Universe).'” Full quote: https://t.co/0rPjFi3AImpic.twitter.com/6Fiycxttpw — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) December 20, 2021

It’s what he deserves. Still waiting on my Wong Disney+ series. https://t.co/nqWHZKdraM — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) December 20, 2021

Listen… put Wong in every MCU project please? pic.twitter.com/AE3Y7sa2qT — David Gallaher (@DavidGallaher) December 20, 2021

I love how Benedict Wong’s role is expanding!! Great casting choice!!! He must be a fun guy to work with!! — Jorge Solis (@JSolis82) December 20, 2021

I predicted on SJU a few weeks back that Wong eventually gets a Disney+ show and continue to think so. He’s showing up a ton and it would allow them to expand upon that magical, Doctor Strange portion of the MCU without Cumberbatch. I bet it happens in the next couple of years. https://t.co/U431fGVtsB — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) December 20, 2021

Wong has been in the 2 best MCU films this year Says alot pic.twitter.com/5lWRrIXxfc — Daboy🕷 (@Daboyui) December 20, 2021