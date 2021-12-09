After the release of the final season, ‘Lucifer’ and Tom Ellis were snubbed at another major awards show.

After the release of the final season, ‘Lucifer’ and Tom Ellis were passed over for another major award show.

Tom Ellis’ critically acclaimed performance as Lucifer Morningstar may have captivated audiences for all six seasons of the Fox-turned-Netflix show, but it appears that his performance was not enough to earn him a nomination for one award show.

The 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards nominees were announced on Monday, with Ellis notably missing out on the best acting category.

In fact, Lucifer received no nominations for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, which were dominated by nominations for shows such as Succession, Evil, and Mare of Easttown.

On January, the event will take place.

The 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards, broadcast live from the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, honored a number of series and actors for their work over the previous year.

Despite his critical acclaim throughout his time on Lucifer, he did not receive a nomination for Actor in a Drama Series.

Instead, Sterling K Brown (NBC’s This Is Us), Mike Colter (Paramount(plus)’s Evil), Brian Cox (HBO’s Succession), Lee Jung-jae (Netflix’s Squid Game), Billy Porter (FX’s Pose), and Jeremy Strong (HBO’s Succession) were nominated.

None of his co-stars were nominated in any of the other acting categories, so Ellis was not alone in not receiving a nomination.

In the category of Best Drama Series, Lucifer was also overlooked.

Many fans were surprised and disappointed by the decision, as they had watched Ellis steal scenes and captive audiences as Lucifer, the devil himself, over the course of seven years and six seasons on the show.

His leading role in the show, which is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, was instrumental in carrying and ultimately saving it.

Although the show debuted on Fox in 2014, it was canceled after only three seasons.

Lucifer was eventually picked up by Netflix and given two more seasons before being canceled after Season 5.

Later, the streamer reversed its decision, and the sixth and final season of the show premiered this year.

Lucifer became not only a critically acclaimed series with an 88 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but also one of Netflix’s most popular titles.

Lucifer ranked as the streamer’s No. 1 following the release of Season 6.

Lucifer has been the No. 1 most-watched title for weeks, according to Nielsen streaming data.

