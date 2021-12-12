After the shocking ‘Sex and the City’ revival death, Ryan Reynolds trolls the Peloton once more.

After the shocking death of the ‘Sex and the City’ revival, Ryan Reynolds trolls the Peloton once more.

Ryan Reynolds jumped at the chance to mock Peloton once more, this time after the company surprisingly allowed its product to play a role in the death of a character from Sex and the City.

In the premiere of And Just Like That…, a character died while riding Peloton’s popular stationary bike, causing the company’s stock to plummet.

Chris Noth of Sex and the City and Peloton instructor Jess King reunited in a prepared video for Reynolds’ Instagram page, while Reynolds listed the benefits of regular stationary bike use.

Noth and King toast “new beginnings” by a fireplace in the 30-second spot.

“Shall we go for another ride? Life’s too short not to,” Noth said, and the two laughed.

“And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation while reducing your risk of cardiovascular disease,” Reynolds said.

Cycling strengthens heart muscles, lowers resting pulse, and lowers blood fat levels,” Reynolds concluded.

Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) shared a post.

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) left her husband Mr. in the premiere episode of And Just Like That…, a continuation of Sex and the City.

Big (Noth) is exercising at home on his Peloton bike.

He has a favorite teacher, who is played by King.

Big had a heart attack after the workout.

When Carrie returned home, she discovered him in the bathroom, in the shower, and he died in her arms.

This didn’t look good for Peloton, as viewers quickly realized.

It was also obvious to the company that it was not a good look.

Denise Kelly, a spokesperson for Peloton, told BuzzFeed News that the company was aware HBO would use a Peloton bike in And Just Like That… but had no idea how.

“HBO did not reveal the larger context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance due to confidentiality concerns,” Kelly said.

Suzanne Steinbaum, a cardiologist on Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, also issued a statement to BuzzFeed.

Mr. Steinbaum, as Steinbaum pointed out,

Big’s death was caused by his “extravagant lifestyle.”

“His death was most likely caused by his lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which is often a significant factor.”

It’s possible that riding his Peloton Bike helped him avoid having a heart attack,”…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Peloton Again After Shocking ‘Sex and the City’ Revival Death