After the star was arrested for’slapping a security guard,’ Farrah Abraham claims she was ‘assaulted by club staff.’

After being arrested for’slapping a security guard,’ Teen Mom Farrah Abraham claims she was ‘assaulted by club staff.’

After being arrested for “slapping a security guard,” Farrah Abraham claimed she was “assaulted by club staff.”

On Sunday, the 30-year-old shared an Instagram Story about his arrest.

Farrah was arrested, according to TMZ, after she allegedly “slapped a security guard” at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood on Saturday while out partying with a friend.

Farrah posted a video of herself on the ground during the altercation just one day after she was arrested.

A security guard held her arms back and pushed her leg down as the Teen Mom OG alum was on her stomach.

As the security guard restrained Farrah, she attempted to move her body.

“Never again,” she wrote at the bottom of the post.

“What a horrible dining experience being battered and assaulted by your staff,” Farrah wrote in a subsequent slide, tagging the venue.

“It’s such a dangerous, unsettling environment.”

“The staff yet again attack a paying customer and hold me against my will and hurt me,” Farrah continued in another post.

On Teen Mom, you can keep up with the latest news and stories.

“Woman abuse must end in the 1 out of 3 cases.”

The club’s management “should be in jail,” according to Farrah.

Following that, a security guard was seen struggling to keep Farrah on the ground.

She described the incident as “terrifying,” adding that she is “tired of people harassing me, holding me down, injuring me, lying about me, and selling things to TMZ.”

The photos and videos from the incident, according to Farrah, are “evidence” of the staff’s wrongdoings.

“Bruised and beaten at dinner,” she captioned a photo of her bruised arm.

“I’m putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a ‘private persons arrest’ complete setup,” Farrah continued, posting the video to her Instagram account.

“I’ve had a traumatic year, and I don’t deserve to be assaulted, bruised, and battered.

“As a single mother who has been harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer, @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management and security for all contributing to the attack of one person out of every three.”

“I realize it’s no longer safe for women to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods,” she said after thanking Hollywood police for “rescuing” her.

“I’m looking forward to getting my law degree and going to court.”

As always, justice will be done.”

a

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.