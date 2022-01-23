After the star’s shocking arrest, Teen Mom Farrah Abraham rejects fan advances and declares that she is ‘NOT dating right now.’

After the star’s shocking arrest, Farrah Abraham rejects fan advances and says she’s ‘NOT dating right now.’

Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, turned down a fan’s advances and stated that she was “NOT dating right now” following her arrest for allegedly “slapping a security guard.”

In an Instagram story, Farrah, 30, revealed her relationship status.

The former Teen Mom OG star had received a direct message from a fan.

“Can you tell me it’ll never happen so I can stop being so obsessed?” the fan asked, along with three sad-faced emojis.

The MTV star declined the fan and apologized.

“I’m not dating right now,” Farrah wrote.

“All the best,” she also said to the fan.

Sophia, the reality star’s 12-year-old daughter, is her mother.

TMZ was the first to report the arrest of the Teen Mom star.

The MTV star allegedly “slapped a security guard” at Hollywood’s Grandmaster Records.

She had been out partying with a friend, according to reports.

Farrah was asked to leave the club because she had allegedly become hostile.

She, on the other hand, allegedly refused and struck the security guard.

According to a source, cops were not initially dispatched to the scene, but someone requested paramedics.

Farrah was then apprehended and released shortly after.

Farrah shared a video of herself on the ground during the altercation after she was arrested.

As a security guard held her arms back and pushed her leg down, the TV star appeared to be on her stomach.

“Conspiring an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a ‘private person’s arrest’ complete setup,” the MTV mom accused her friend, who had made the dinner reservation.

“What a horrible dining experience being battered and assaulted by your staff,” Farrah wrote.

“The staff has attacked a paying customer once again, holding me against my will and injuring me,” she claimed.

The staff of the club, according to Farrah, “should be in jail.”

The TV personality claimed that photos and videos of her bruised arm were “evidence” of the staff’s alleged wrongdoings.

Farrah’s mother, Debra Danielsen, recently spoke out about her daughter’s assault arrest.

“I’m afraid for my Sophia and am always praying for a miracle,” Debra told The Sun exclusively.

“Bad behavior has repercussions, and you must treat people with dignity.”

Those who do not need to be corrected.”

Debra came to the conclusion that her daughter thinks she is “always the victim.”

Farrah and her mother have been estranged since May 2021, when their family problems became a reality show storyline.

