After the ‘Superspreader’ party, Jeff Lewis claims his daughter Monroe was turned down by a private school.

After the ‘Superspreader’ party, Jeff Lewis claims his daughter Monroe was rejected by a private school.

He’s telling it like it is.

Jeff Lewis claimed that his 5-year-old daughter has been subjected to backlash as a result of his public persona.

The 51-year-old Flipping Out star believes his daughter, Monroe, was rejected from several private schools because he hosted a “superspreader” holiday party for his staff and celebrity friends, during which he contracted COVID-19.

“Gage [Edward, my ex] and I have been getting along famously and coparenting nicely for the last week or two until all those articles [about the party]came out,” the Jeff Lewis Live host said on his radio show on Tuesday, December 28.

“Now Gage is concerned that Monroe will not be accepted into a private school.”

For us, this is a terrible time.

One school has responded, and they did so quickly.

‘We recognize you,’ they said.

“They said, “We know who Monroe is, and we aren’t interested in Monroe.”

Monroe’s rejection from the school was not explained by the interior designer, but he speculated that it had something to do with the recent headlines surrounding his holiday gathering and subsequent coronavirus diagnosis.

During the episode, Lewis said about his daughter, “She’s a f–king angel.”

“How could you turn her down when she has so much to offer that school?”

During his SiriusXM show earlier this week, the California native confirmed that he contracted the virus after the holiday celebrations, saying, “That was an epic party.”

It was so worth it that I almost died for it.

Everyone started testing positive on Thursday.”

“We also have people who have symptoms but haven’t been tested yet,” the radio personality continued.

By the way, I have no regrets about it.

People accuse us of being rash and foolish.

No, f—kers, we are not.

We were all vaccinated, and a nurse tested each of us before we even entered the building.

We were supposed to be responsible, right?” I reasoned.

On Wednesday, December 29, frequent Jeff Lewis Live guest Lea Black commented on the party’s COVID-19 safety guidelines, writing, “Everyone who had booster shot (that I know of) tested negative!”

Many of the guests were put through their paces for the jobs 2-3 days prior to the party.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Jeff Lewis Claims Daughter Monroe Was Rejected by Private School After ‘Superspreader’ Party