After the tragedy at Astroworld, Kylie Jenner celebrates the sixth anniversary of her cosmetics line with a rare post.

After the tragic events at Astroworld, Kylie Jenner celebrates the sixth anniversary of her cosmetics line with a rare post.

KYLIE Jenner had taken a social media hiatus after fans chastised her for promoting her fashion line in the aftermath of the tragic Astroworld disaster.

Last week, the model appeared on Instagram for the first time since the fatal incident, but she is still largely absent from the platform.

Kylie, on the other hand, did not let her company’s sixth anniversary go unnoticed, posting a celebratory message on her Instagram page on Tuesday evening.

Kylie Cosmetics founder Kris Jenner paid tribute to the beauty line’s birthday with a post on the company’s Facebook page.

The original photo showed a round cake with rainbow sprinkles and a lit number six candle in the center.

A collection of the cosmetic line’s products, presented in their signature packaging, surrounds the treat.

A second photo showed a forearm tattooed with a pink number 6, as well as colorful balloons and gold stars.

“It all began with a lip kit today is the 6 year anniversary of (hashtag)kyliecosmetics launching! thank you all for the love and support. xo, KC team,” they wrote in the caption.

After posting the message to her Instagram Stories, Kylie added the phrase “Happy Birthday.”

Since the November concert, the reality star has only appeared on social media a few times.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum first returned to Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo of herself and her daughter Stormi, three, swimming in a pool.

“Happy birthday @haileybieber, you are such a beautiful person inside and out,” Kylie wrote in the caption.

We adore you.”

Kylie recently reappeared in a Boomerang capturing her Christmas tree perched alongside white curtains, demonstrating her holiday spirit.

Bright string lights were strung around the tall tree.

A Christmas nativity set sat on top of the table in the foreground.

As the fan’s blades rotated, the candles were lit.

After the TV star’s annual holiday makeup line launch was postponed, the one-off posts appeared.

For the past four years in a row, the beauty mogul has released her holiday collection with Kylie Cosmetics on November 19th.

The postponement came in the wake of Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott’s festival scandal.

After a crowd surged toward the stage during his concert in Houston, Texas in early November, at least ten people were killed and hundreds more were injured.

Victims of the Astroworld disaster are suing for billions of dollars in legal damages.

Kylie, 24, was slammed by her fans for promoting her fashion after the incident…

