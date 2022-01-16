After the tragedy, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were chastised for having a huge inflatable of Stormi’s head at a party like Astroworld.

After the tragedy, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were chastised for having a large inflatable of Stormi’s head at a party like Astroworld.

Following the tragedy, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were chastised for having a large inflatable balloon of Stormi’s head at her birthday party, which resembled Astroworld decorations.

On Saturday, Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, threw their daughter’s fourth birthday party.

Atiana De La Hoya posted a video to her Instagram Story showing off the party’s decorations, which included pink balloons, a bounce house, and a large sign with Stormi’s and her cousin Chicago’s names on it.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans, on the other hand, noticed that a huge inflatable Stormi balloon was also put out during the party.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to point out that the decorations looked similar to those seen at Travis’ Astroworld Festival.

Travis set up a huge inflatable head that resembled himself during the Astroworld tragedy, which claimed the lives of ten people and injured hundreds of others in the crowd.

This initial Reddit user wrote: “Not the Stormiworld head” while sharing a photo of the Stormi inflatable.

“Ugh….they can stop now it’s been seriously creepy for a minute,” one person wrote.

“Yikes… like why?? I can’t imagine how they didn’t connect that to what happened at Astroworld,” another added.

“Why would you want to invite that association just as it was starting to fade from people’s minds?” another person wrote.

“I don’t think Kylie should get the amount of hate she has for Astroworld, but this is just poor taste,” a follower commented.

“I’m sorry, but these giant inflated heads at every party needs to stop, it’s just soo extremely tacky… it really bugs me when they have all the money and resources, not to mention influence, and they always go for this over the top route,” another critic wrote.

“This is in poor taste and deafening,” another person said.

Chicago, Kim Kardashian’s and Kanye West’s four-year-old daughter, was also present at the birthday bash.

Travis performed at the tragic Astroworld Festival in November.

Fans stampeded onstage as he performed, killing ten people and injuring hundreds more.

Travis apologized to his fans via social media just one day after the tragedy.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what happened last night,” the rapper said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed or injured at the Astroworld Festival.”

“Houston PD has my complete support as they continue their investigation,” he added.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.