After the Zac Clark breakup became public, Kaitlyn Bristowe claims Tayshia Adams was “really struggling.”

After the Zac Clark breakup went public, Kaitlyn Bristowe claims Tayshia Adams was “really struggling.”

Tayshia Adams addressed the split between her and Zac Clark during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All after it was confirmed.

Kaitlyn Bristowe is now opening up about how she felt on that particular day.

Breakups are difficult enough as it is, but imagine having to announce your breakup to the entire world.

Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed what it was like for Tayshia Adams to publicly discuss her ended engagement to Zac Clark on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All during a recent episode of Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast.

“Tayshia was beside herself that day,” she explained.

“I’m so proud of her for being so professional and being able to show up and put a smile on her face while going through it all.

I’m sure she was just having a hard time that day because the news had just come out and she was upset.”

They “didn’t wanna ignore” Zac and Tayshia’s breakup during the show, but Kaitlyn admitted it can be difficult to bring up these topics without it feeling “staged or scripted.” Ultimately, they decided to talk about the split during the show because they wanted to make sure Tayshia “has a voice and that she’s able to talk about it and not just pretend it didn’t happen or just go through the whole show when she was clearly, like,

“I was so proud of her, and it was difficult to work in because I wanted to prioritize Tayshia’s feelings,” Kaitlyn explained.

“I noticed how upset she was in the trailer.

She had a nervous breakdown.

‘We don’t have to talk about this if you don’t want to,’ I said.

But I think it’s up to you if you want to have your own voice and be able to share how you’re feeling.’ And so, at the end of the day, as long as she was comfortable with it—she wasn’t comfortable with it, but she wanted to address it.

As a result, we had to include it.

And, to be honest, I was just really impressed with how she handled everything because it felt like she was a true pro.”

Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette aired about a year ago, and fans saw her get engaged to Zac, her representative confirmed to E! News on Nov.

The two are “no… “, according to 22.

