After Their Deaths, Everything We Know About Alicia Witt’s Parents

After Their Deaths, We Learned Everything We Could About Alicia Witt’s Parents

Alicia Witt kept her personal life private as she rose to fame, but her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, made headlines when they died mysteriously.

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 21, the 46-year-old actor from The Walking Dead confirmed the news.

“I contacted a cousin who lives near my parents to inquire about their well-being.

“Unfortunately, the result was unimaginable,” she said.

“At this time, I’d like some privacy to grieve and wrap my head around this bizarre turn of events and loss.”

After not hearing from her parents in “a few days,” Alicia asked a relative to check on her mother and father at their Worcester, Massachusetts, home on Monday, December 20.

According to the Nashvillealum’s cousin, who called police for assistance in checking on Robert and Diane, according to the local newspaper Telegram and Gazette.

When the authorities entered their home, they discovered the couple dead, but there were no obvious causes of death.

Diane was 75 and Robert was 87 years old.

“There was no trauma,” Lieutenant Sean Murtha clarified in a statement.

After the tragedy, the fire department came to Robert and Diane’s house to check the air quality, but no carbon monoxide or other dangerous gases were found.

The pair’s autopsies will be performed by the Massachusetts medical examiner to determine their causes of death, according to police.

“The producer saw a photo of me reading in a magazine and got in touch and asked if I had anything I could do on the show,” Alicia revealed in September.

My mother had taught me how to act out a scene from Romeo and Juliet at the time.

She told The Boston Globe, “I was 5.”

“Two years later, when the casting director for Dune was looking for someone to play Alia, he came across that clip.”

“It was a stroke of luck.”

Despite her status as a child star, the Two Weeks Notice actress revealed in August 2014 that her family had financial difficulties when she was a child.

“I was born into a family of educators, and both of my parents were educators.

My father made around (dollar)35,000 per year, and we didn’t have a car until I was about 11 years old.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Alicia Witt’s Family: Everything We Know About Her Parents and More After Their Deaths