After their feud intensifies, Britney Spears tells Jamie Lynn Spears, “I love you.”

Following a new war of words, Britney Spears issued a new and lengthy public message in which she expressed her love for her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Is it possible that Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears will reconcile?

The “Toxic” singer sent another lengthy and emotional tweet to her estranged younger sister, who recently enraged her with comments made in an ABC News interview about their rift, the singer’s recently terminated conservatorship, and her alleged past behavior.

Jamie Lynn spoke to the media to promote her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which will be released in January.

Number eighteen.

“Jamie Lynn…” says the narrator.

I don’t believe your book is about me at all…I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you’re making up about me!!! When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I swear I said ‘but you’re not,'” Britney, 40, tweeted on Saturday, Jan.

the fifteenth

Britney sent a tweet to her sister on Friday, January 14, in response to Jamie Lynn’s interview, writing, “NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”

I’m actually perplexed that you made that up because it’s so unlike you!!!!”

“I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing!!!!! But I think we would both have to agree that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me!!! What Dad did to me, they don’t even do to criminals… so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honesty [sic]insane to me!!!” Britney wrote in her most recent tweet to Jamie Lynn, 30.

Britney’s conservatorship, which had been in place for 13 years and had been in charge of her finances and personal life, was terminated by a judge in November.

Jamie Spears, Jamie Lynn’s father, had been in charge of the arrangement for the majority of that time.

Britney had spoken out against him, her family, and her “abusive” conservatorship earlier in 2021.

Jamie’s lawyer stated in a court filing more than a week before the conservatorship was lifted…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Britney Spears Tells Jamie Lynn Spears “I Love You” After Sisters’ Feud Intensifies