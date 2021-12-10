After their feud, Kanye West and Drake reunite for a good cause.

Drake and Kanye West teamed up for charity after a three-year feud.

They worked together on a music benefit concert to raise awareness for an inmate serving a life sentence.

The benefit, which is West’s idea, is being streamed globally on Amazon Prime Video and related platforms.

On December 1, Amazon Music and Amazon Prime Video announced their partnership.

8 has announced that they will be live streaming Kanye West’s concert in honor of current inmate Larry Hoover.

West, who is now known as Ye, is performing for the first time in five years.

Given their tense history, many people are both pleased and surprised that Drake will perform.

On Thursday, December 7, the LA Memorial Coliseum will host the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert.

9 at 8 p.m. EST The show is available to watch on Prime Video, Amazon Music, and the Amazon Music Twitch channel around the world.

In Preparation for ‘DONDA,’ Kanye West Is Said to Have Leaked Drake’s Address.

Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0, and Uptown People’s Law Center are among the beneficiaries of Ye’s benefit concert, which will raise awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform as well as support legal reform and community advocates.

“I believe this event will not only raise awareness for our cause, but will also demonstrate to people around the world how much more we can achieve when we put our pride aside and come together,” Ye, 44, said in a statement about the concert.

The show was announced after the YEEZY founder and the Canadian native reached an agreement.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the two shared photos and videos taken together.

In one video, 16 people posed for the camera, and a photo showed them with J Prince.

Dave Chappelle’s speech was also included in the mix.

“Make some noise in honor of Kanye West and Drake.”

In the clip, Chappelle says, “And make some noise for our reconciliation.”

Drake and Pusha T are still feuding.

Due to a diss track, their feud began nearly three years ago, in 2018.

Pusha T’s “Infrared,” which poked fun at Drake and kicked off a long feud, was produced by Ye.

On “The Story of Adidon,” Pusha revealed that Drake has a son named Adonis.

Pusha was allegedly informed about Drake’s son by Ye.

You, on the other hand, deny it.

Pusha later confirmed that it wasn’t Ye who told him the truth.

Hoover is one of the company’s co-founders.

