After their split, Madelyn Cline was photographed hanging out with Zack Bia.

After the split, Madelyn Cline was spotted hanging out with Zack Bia: See the Pics

Madelyn Cline reportedly celebrated her 24th birthday early by dining with DJ Zack Bia in Santa Monica, Calif.

Photos from their outing can be found below.

Madelyn Cline is kicking off the festivities!

On Sunday, Dec. 8, the Outer Banks star appeared to be celebrating her birthday early with a dinner outing in Santa Monica, Calif.

Maddie celebrated her 24th birthday with DJ Zack Bia, 25, at the upscale Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Tuesday, December.

He was dressed in a blue flannel and she was dressed in long light wash denim pants, a white top, and a large black leather jacket.

They drove away together after finishing dinner, with Zack at the wheel.

Maddie shared a thank you note to Netflix (aka her “bestieee”) for sending a “Birthday Party” candle and glittering bottle of One Hope champagne ahead of her birthday.

While it’s unclear how Madelyn and Zack met, his love for music is undeniable.

Amelia Hamlin, Bella Hadid, and Olivia Jade are all Instagram followers of the rising star.

The founder of Field Trip Records recently spoke with Cool Hunting about his industry’s greatest challenges.

“At the end of the day, we’re dealing with human beings here, and dealing with the everyday struggles of human life can be the most difficult part,” he said.

“Things happen in the life of an artist.”

How do you turn a breakup or something else into something creative?”

“As humans, we’re constantly evolving,” he said when asked for advice for his younger self.

And I think what I’d tell myself is that part of being an entrepreneur, or someone in creative fields, is not being afraid to jump in the dark, knowing that you’ll land somehow, or figure out how to fly on the way down.”

Maddie recently split from her Outer Banks co-star, Chase Stokes, and his latest hangout with her comes soon after.

The couple called it quits after a year together, according to E! News last month.

Following the breakup, a source told E! News that Maddie was “living her single girl moment,” adding that she “has been…

