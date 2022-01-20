After their split, Tom Sandoval teases that Randall Emmett wants to ‘cut ties’ with Lala Kent’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-stars.

Although Randall Emmett grew close to a number of Vanderpump Rules stars during his romance with Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval hinted that their interactions might be different now that the two have broken up.

When asked if he thinks his friendship with Emmett, 50, will last down the road, Sandoval, 38, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, January 18, “I don’t even know if Randall necessarily — I think at this point he might want to cut ties [with us]and maybe move on.”

“I’m not sure,” says the speaker.

I can’t tell you what will happen next.

Honestly, I don’t believe so.”

“On a personal level, I really love Randall, he is a great dude, and we have a great relationship,” Tom Schwartz later said about how the “tough” breakup affected his bond with the director.

But I understand that things got a little tangled, and Lala is also one of my girls.”

Kent, 31, surprised her costars and viewers when she chose to keep her love life private after joining the hit Bravo series in 2014.

The beauty mogul began dating Emmett ahead of season 5 and made their relationship public in 2018.

The pair first appeared on screen two years later.

Several of Kent’s co-stars, including Schwartz, 39, Sandoval, and Jax Taylor, quickly became friends with the filmmaker.

When she deleted all photos of her then-fiancé from her social media accounts in October 2021, it sparked rumors of a breakup.

Us Weekly reported a month later that the twosome had called it quits.

A source told Us that the director of Midnight in the Switchgrass was seen “venting” to Taylor, 42, during a dinner in Los Angeles shortly after the news of their breakup made headlines.

“It was just a guys’ night and Lala was nowhere to be found,” an eyewitness said in November 2021, adding that the Florida native appeared to be in need of “some advice or someone to talk to” at the time.

After seeing photos of Emmett with other women in Nashville, Kent later admitted that she and Emmett “don’t communicate” much any longer.

“He returned home.

The photographs were familiar to me.

I had an idea of what I wanted to do.

We didn’t talk about it, so I packed my belongings and left.

