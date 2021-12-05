After Their Thanksgiving Reunion, here’s the latest on Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage.

The status of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage has been a source of speculation for months, but Us Weekly reports that they are putting on a united front to ensure the happiness of their children during the holiday season.

The squabbled couple even spent Thanksgiving “as a family” together.

A source explained, “Everyone chipped in for the cooking and preparation.”

The actors “have a lot of heated arguments and good and bad days,” the source continued, adding that they are “still there for their children” regardless of their own relationship.

“Most importantly, [they]want their kids to be happy,” the source said, adding that while divorce is still a possibility, the couple has an “understanding” for the holidays.

“All they want to do now is get through the rest of the year as a unit.”

Spelling and McDermott have been spotted without their wedding bands, and the Beverly Hills 90210 actress shared her holiday card photos on Instagram without her husband.

As she stood between a pig and a few goats with 14-year-old Liam, 13-year-old Stella, 10-year-old Hattie, 9-year-old Finn, and 4-year-old Beau –– all of whom she shares with McDermott –– she and the kids exuded the meaning of “country living.”

“It’s that time again,” Spelling said, holding a chicken and smiling in the middle.

She captioned the SimplytoImpress.com sponsored post, “And it’s a winter wonderland at my house!”

During her visit to The Wendy Williams Show, which was guest hosted by Whitney Cummings, she previously refused to answer any questions about her marriage.

She said at the time, “What? You know I’m not going to answer that.”

“Fair enough, fair enough,” the comedian replied.

“We asked, and I love you,” Cummings said. “This is someone who has strong boundaries and is in control of the narrative, and she answers the questions [we]want to ask when she wants to answer them, and I respect and love that about you.”

After the comments, a source close to Spelling revealed that there was no ill will between the two.

“She was cheerful and pleased to be there for Whitney.”

They’re fantastic pals.

She despises flying but flew to be with Whitney,” the…

