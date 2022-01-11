After they catch up at a LA hotspot, Kim Kardashian’s fans warn her to ‘watch out,’ as a major star calls Pete Davidson ‘cute.’

Following Pete Davidson’s dinner with another celebrity at Nobu, KIM Kardashian’s fans have warned her to “watch out.”

As her relationship with the SNL star continues, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently boasted about her rigorous workout regime.

Pete, 28, was seen having dinner with celebrity TV personality Martha Stewart, 80, at Los Angeles hotspot Nobu on Monday.

The DIY queen smiled and posed next to comedian and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski as she snapped a photo of her outing.

“Never know who you’ll run into at @noburestaurants @nobumalibu @petedaveidson having dinner with friends No not @kimkardashian!” she wrote in the caption.

“I’m very busy,” Martha continued.

But there’s never a bad time for good food and friends. @petedaviedson was one of my fellow roasters on (hashtag)thejustinbieberroast a few years ago.

“Right now, he’s on @nbcsnl and in a couple of very funny movies.

@antoni, a cute guy with painted fingernails, is in the new season of @queereye.”

Martha’s post astounded fans, who rushed to the comments section to warn Kim to be careful with her new man.

One joked, “Martha Stewart is dating Pete Davidson now.”

“If I see photos of you in Staten Island, I swear I’m going to lose it,” a second teased.

“Don’t look into his magical, charming eyes, Martha!” a third exclaimed, laughing.

“Just like that, Martha slipping into Pete’s DMs!” exclaimed another, while a fifth inquired, “You’re dating Pete Davidson now?”

“Watch out, @kimkardashian, Martha’s movin on your man,” a final message warned.

In the midst of her newfound relationship, Kim has been posting thirst trap photos and recently admitted to going to the gym twice a day.

She took a photo of herself sitting on an exercise machine, making the peace sign with her fingers, after returning from her romantic Bahamas getaway with Pete.

The mother of four wore a black sports bra and black leggings for her photo shoot.

Her phone, which was reflected in a mirror in front of her, partially obscured her face in the photograph.

“2 workouts a day w my sisters started up again today,” Kim captioned the photo, which showed off Kim’s curves.

After spending the new year at a private resort in the Abaco Islands, the SKIMS founder began making New Year’s resolutions.

With a series of photos and videos shared on social media, the 41-year-old gave fans a peek into the trip.

Despite keeping a low profile during her trip to the Bahamas with new boyfriend Pete, 28, Kim did show off her bikini body in one…

