After this photo of Kate Middleton was released, Prince William was incensed.

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife, is one of the most photographed women on the planet.

When the Duchess of Cambridge attends an engagement or a public event these days, she flashes a bright smile and waves to the cameras.

Prior to marrying the prince, however, Kate was frequently photographed whenever she went out in public.

William was enraged one time in particular because of what the paparazzo did to get the shot.

Long before she and William were engaged, Kate received some royal training.

The prince’s then-girlfriend was forced to watch videos of Princess Diana by the palace in 2003.

The royal household wanted Kate to see how Diana interacted with photographers because the paparazzi had become a constant presence in her life.

In her book Kate: The Future Queen, Nicholl wrote, “Bizarrely, she had been advised to watch footage of the late Princess of Wales in order to learn how to deal with the paparazzi, who are notorious for being aggressive in their pursuit of a picture, taunting their prey in order to get a response.”

“There was a concerted effort at the palace not to expose Kate to the same ruthless treatment.”

According to the Express, several royal experts discussed a photo of Kate that enraged both William and the palace in the documentary William and Kate: Too Good To Be True.

“I recall seeing her on a London bus on the King’s Road,” Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer recalled.

“It’s a historic photograph in my opinion.”

It’s a photo of someone who will most likely become our queen in the future, sitting on a London bus downstairs.

It was not well received by the palace.”

When the photograph was taken, Kate was on her way to an interview by bus.

But it wasn’t so much what the photograph revealed as it was the fact that the photographer who took it wouldn’t leave Kate alone that day, following her around everywhere she went.

“Kate was photographed on a bus while on her way to a job interview,” Royal author Marcia Moody said.

It was argued that photographing her on a bus was no different than photographing her walking down the street or shopping with her mother.

But this time there was a big difference: Kate had been followed by the photographer all day.”

