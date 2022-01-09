After threatening to boycott the show due to the firing of Frank Fritz, fans of American Pickers have slammed new host Robbie Wolfe as “boring.”

After threatening to boycott the show over the firing of Frank Fritz, fans of American Pickers have slammed new host Robbie Wolfe as “boring.”

On Saturday’s episode, fans slammed new host Robbie Wolfe for being “boring” after he took over for Frank Fritz, a fan favorite.

After the long-time host was fired over the summer, viewers of American Pickers have refused to support the new season.

On Saturday, fans took to social media to criticize and compare new host Robbie Wolfe, the brother of lead actor Mike Wolfe, to their beloved Frank.

“Without Frank, the show is dreadful.

Mike, I’d be concerned,” one warned.

“Frank, Mike, and Dani are critical to the show’s success.

Change it no more.

“I’m sure Robbie is a nice guy, but he comes across as boring on TV,” remarked another.

“I sat down with the Wolfe Brothers to watch the new season.

Frank must be resurrected.

A third claimed, “Robbie has no personality and is completely boring!!!”

“Without the bearded wonder, it just doesn’t have the same ‘Pickin Magic!!!”

After boycotting the show following Frank’s firing, fans expressed their disappointment with the new season.

After the TV host was fired last year, many people have decided not to support new episodes of American Pickers.

Producers shared a sneak peek of Saturday’s new episode earlier this week, in which Mike discovers an old Banjo in West Virginia.

“Mike @AmericanPicker seeks out an old, super tunnel banjo from brothers Brad and Bruce’s old family store property in Cottageville, West Virginia during this Saturday’s new episode,” the official American Pickers Twitter account captioned a photo from the episode in which the reality star held the instrument.

Fans, on the other hand, were unimpressed with the preview, expressing their dissatisfaction with the new show without Frank.

“Now that Frank has been skidded, there is no need to follow or watch,” one claimed.

“I’m not going to watch any more shows because you guys did Frank shitty,” a second agreed.

“Where is Frank?!?” exclaimed a third, while another said, “Where is Frank?? show.”

One protested, “Frank or quit!” while another added, “Frank is a big miss.”

Ratings have plummeted since Frank’s departure in July, with fans clamoring for the reality star’s return.

Despite the fact that ratings were still above 1 million viewers after the season 23 premiere on January 1, the number has dropped dramatically.

The Season 23 premiere drew 1,050,000 viewers, down from 1,273,000 for the Season 22 premiere on January 25, 2021.

Episodes starring fan favorite Frank had higher ratings, with 1,282,000 viewers tuning in for his final show on March 2, 2020.

The new figures came after the History Channel replaced the TV personality in cast photos and on the website with Mike’s brother Robbie.

Last but not least, Frank, who is 57 years old…

