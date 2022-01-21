After threatening to ‘kick Pete Davidson’s a**,’ Kanye West is demanding that he be allowed to make final edits on the Netflix documentary.

After threatening to ‘kick Pete Davidson’s a**,’ Kanye West demands that he be allowed to make final edits on the Netflix documentary.

KANYE West has demanded that Netflix allow him to make any final edits to his much-anticipated documentary.

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, a new documentary, will follow the rapper and producer throughout his career.

The 44-year-old shared a promotional photo of Jeen-Yuhs with an undated photo of the entertainer on Instagram.

“I’m going to say this kindly one last time,” he wrote in the caption.

Before the documentary is released on Netflix, I need to get a final edit and approval.

“Open the edit room right away so I can control my own image.”

He concluded with, “Thank you in advance.”

Fans reacted quickly in the comments section, with one supporting the singer and writing, “They never give full power to the originator.”

“Open the edit room!” said another, while a third suggested Kanye “should have been the director.”

“Damn, we never getting the doc,” one user joked, clearly mocking Kanye West’s album Donda’s numerous delays.

Kanye West and fellow hip-hop artist Rhymefest are seen in an “argument” in a previous trailer for the documentary.

Kanye slams Rhymefest in the throwback video, saying, “God, I feel like he disrespected me.”

“He was implying that I wasn’t yet a genius,” I explained.

“Well, who are you to call yourself a genius?” Rhymefest responded.

Kanye’s painful recovery from his 2002 car accident, which resulted in his jaw being wired shut, will also be documented in the documentary.

On Netflix on February 16th, 2022, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will premiere.

Apart from a potential feud with the streaming giant, Kanye is also criticizing his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28.

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Kanye raps in his new song Eazy, which also features The Game.

Despite being called out, the Saturday Night Live star was unconcerned because he found the song reference “hilarious,” according to PageSix.

“Not only that,” the insider continued, “he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, Kanye, and Kim]is hilarious… He loves it.”

Kim, 41, has increased security and hasn’t been amused by any of her ex’s drama.

Kanye previously claimed he was barred from entering Kim’s home and from attending his daughter Chicago West’s fourth birthday party, which he did attend.

“She’s hired a new security team – so there was no one with any previous connection to Kanye,” a source exclusively told The Sun.

“She doesn’t want to get involved in a fight with him,” she says.

