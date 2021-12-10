After three stints at the same shelter, a ‘no-one wanted’ cat finds a permanent home in Glasgow.

After three stints at the same shelter, a cat deemed “no-one wanted” finds a forever home in Glasgow.

Oscar is settling in to his new life in Glasgow after a team of RSPCA drivers formed a relay to safely deliver him to his new owners, despite offers from all over the world.

A cat who had been abandoned three times by the RSPCA in England has finally found his forever home in Glasgow.

Oscar, a 10-year-old cat who bit his previous owner, was dubbed the ‘no-one wanted’ cat by RSPCA staff during his third stay at the Staffordshire shelter in January.

Oscar’s plight drew the attention of Liz Broe and her husband Ian in Glasgow, who began following his progress on the shelter’s Facebook page and later inquired about becoming his new owners after his heartbreaking story went viral.

Oscar has found a loving home in Glasgow after a team of RSPCA drivers formed a relay up the country to safely deliver him to Liz and Ian, according to the Daily Star.

Liz, who works for the University of Glasgow, said: “When I first saw him, he looked exactly like our cat Roscoe (who died in 2020 after 14 years).”

“I always intended to take him, but the travel restrictions imposed by covid made this difficult.

I kept an eye out to see if anyone had taken Oscar because all I wanted was for him to find a loving home.”

Oscar has been nothing but a joy to have around their Glasgow home, despite the RSPCA warning that he cannot be around other pets or children due to his “feisty nature.”

“He’s just such a happy little guy,” she continued.

After reading about him, we were taken aback by how friendly and sociable he was.

“He’s even better when we have visitors, and the neighbors all adore him.”

Oscar even lets the little boy next door rub his tummy, which is something that few cats will allow.”

Oscar would probably be happy, according to the RSPCA’s statement from earlier this year.

