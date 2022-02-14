After three years without a host, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes are reportedly being tapped to emcee the 2022 Oscars.

According to a Variety report published on Monday, February 14, the trio of stars landed the gig after “weeks” of meetings about Hollywood’s biggest night.

Will Packer, who coproduced 2017’s Girls Trip starring Hall, is producing this year’s Oscars broadcast.

The awards show in 2022 will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, March 27.

Since Jimmy Kimmel hosted the broadcast in 2018, the event has been without a host.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the event was drastically scaled back.

Only presenters and nominees were permitted to attend the gala, and the Best Original Song nominees were featured in pre-recorded segments that aired prior to the main ceremony.

For weeks, rumors have circulated about who might host the Oscars in 2022, with names like Pete Davidson and Jon Hamm mentioned as candidates.

Producers were reportedly considering a trio made up of the cast of Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin at one point.

The Academy announced the nominees for this year’s awards earlier this month.

The Power of the Dog received the most nominations, with 12, followed by Dune with ten, Belfast with seven, and West Side Story with seven.

Jane Campion, who directed The Power of the Dog, is the first woman to receive two Best Director nominations.

Only two women have ever won the Oscar: Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2010 and Chloé Zhao for Nomadland in 2021.

The Bright Star director is also the first woman to be nominated and win an Academy Award for her original screenplay for The Piano, which she received in 1994.

She is up for Best Adapted Screenplay this year for The Power of the Dog, which is based on Thomas Savage’s novel of the same name.

“It really did bring a tear to my eye,” Campion said of her latest film’s numerous nominations to The Los Angeles Times earlier this month.

