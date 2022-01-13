After ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Andrew Garfield ‘Would Love to’ Keep Singing

Andrew Garfield rose to prominence as Eduardo Saverin in 2010’s The Social Network, where he received critical acclaim.

He’s proven himself to be a versatile movie star since then.

He’s played the titular wallcrawler in the Spider-Man movies, received an Oscar nomination for the harrowing war film Hacksaw Ridge, and delivered understated work in Martin Scorsese’s Silence.

However, Garfield’s ability to sing was demonstrated in Tick, Tick… Boom!

He now admits that he does not wish to stop.

Tick, Tick… Boom! stars Garfield as Jonathan Larson, the creator of Rent.

The plot revolves around the late composer’s attempts to break into the theater industry.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Hamilton, makes his feature directorial debut with the film version.

Miranda also made sure Garfield received formal vocal training before filming started, in keeping with his meticulous attention to detail.

Garfield had a lot of stage experience, having just finished a Broadway run in Angels in America before being cast in Tick, Tick… Boom! However, all of his previous work on stage had been dramatic, not musical.

Larson, on the other hand, went through a rigorous training regimen in order to do justice to Larson’s music.

Garfield’s work has certainly paid off, based on the amount of praise he’s received for his performance.

Andrew Garfield and Alexandra Shipp Made Lin-Manuel Miranda Cry in Their Audition with ‘Tick, Tick…BOOM!’

Garfield talked about a lot of things in a recent interview with Variety.

After all, 2021 was a big year for him, with leading roles in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and a certain high-profile blockbuster, as well as Tick, Tick… Boom! Despite the fact that his time as Larson in that musical is over, Garfield revealed that he doesn’t plan on putting his vocal training to waste.

“I’d like to continue to sing.”

Lin-Manuel has given me such a gift by allowing me to expand my skill set in this way.

I have my piano in my room, and over the next few weeks, I’m going to do a couple of private sessions for myself, just to keep me with the instrument.

It’s similar to meditating.

It was an excellent match, and I would gladly repeat it.”

Garfield doesn’t appear to be planning another musical anytime soon.

If Miranda plans to bring Hamilton to the big screen in the future, Garfield would be the ideal choice…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.