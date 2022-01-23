After Tori and Zach admitted they don’t wear masks during the pandemic, Little People’s Jacob Roloff slammed them as “disrespectful.”

Jacob Roloff of Little People calls Tori and Zach “disrespectful” after they admit to not wearing masks during the pandemic.

Jacob Roloff of LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD slammed Tori and Zach Roloff for being “disrespectful” after the couple admitted to not wearing masks during the pandemic.

When Zach, 31, shared an article from Tablet Magazine in an Instagram Story, it sparked a feud among the Roloff siblings.

“The Cult of Masked Schoolchildren,” the headline read.

Tori, Zach’s 30-year-old wife, claimed in her Story that fans of Little People, Big World had only “read the header and not the article.”

“Zach and I aren’t anti-mask, but we are pro-choice,” she wrote.

Wear a mask if you believe masks work so well, and you will not be judged by us.”

“However, we would expect others who believe differently to be treated with the same grace,” Tori continued.

Jackson, four, and Lilah, two, are Zach and Tori’s children.

The couple revealed that they are expecting their third child in November 2021.

Jacob, 24, also shared an international BNO News article.

“The US reports 3,896 new coronavirus deaths, the highest since January 2021,” according to a recent headline.

“Get vaccinated and wear masks, people,” Jacob wrote on Instagram.

“Not doing so isn’t just a bad medical decision (though it is), it’s also socially disrespectful and uncaring.”

“Not everyone can be so casual about Long Covid,” he added.

Mateo, Jacob’s first child, was born to him and his wife Isabel, 25.

Jacob had a squabble with his 31-year-old brother, Jeremy.

Since Jeremy married Audrey, 30, in 2014, the two have publicly feuded over their differing political views.

Since he was a teenager, Jacob has been a vocal supporter of liberal policies such as marijuana legalization, racial injustice, and gun control.

Audrey, on the other hand, has faced backlash over the years for a number of controversial remarks, including past “anti-gay” remarks in her religious blog posts.

During the 2016 presidential election, the two even clashed over who should be Commander-in-Chief.

Jacob met his brother and sister-in-law’s baby boy, Radley, in November 2021, and the feud appeared to have died down.

Jeremy and Audrey have two other children, Bode, who is one, and Ember, who is four.

Tori’s son Jackson recently made the sweetest remark about his mother’s growing baby bump.

“Mommy, this belly is getting very big,” Jackson said, staring directly at the camera.

The four-year-old tugged on her shirt, revealing her baby belly.

They were both curled up on the…

