After Tristan Thompson apologized for the love child scandal, Khloe Kardashian went to the gym at 5 a.m. to work on her revenge body.

After Tristan Thompson apologized for his love child scandal, KHLOE Kardashian hit the gym at 5 a.m. to get her revenge body.

The 30-year-old athlete revealed earlier this month that he and Maralee Nichols had a child.

Khloe, 37, revealed on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that she began her day with a vigorous workout.

“Getting up before the sun never feels right but sometimes it’s the only time to get it in,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote alongside a boomerang clip of her climbing on a stairmaster.

Khloe tagged personal trainer Coach Joe, who worked out at 5:51 a.m., according to the time onscreen.

Maralee’s baby daddy Tristan confirmed he’s the father of Maralee’s son just weeks before she shared the Instagram Story post.

Tristan confirmed the paternity results in an Instagram Story post after nearly a month of denying he is Maralee’s son.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that Maralee Nichols and I fathered a child,” he wrote.

“I accept full responsibility for everything I’ve done.”

“Now that paternity has been established, I am looking forward to raising our son in a cooperative manner.”

“Khloe. you don’t deserve this,” Tristan continued, apologizing to his ex.

You are not deserving of the pain and humiliation I have inflicted upon you.

“You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.”

My actions have not reflected how I feel about you.

“Regardless of what you may think, I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies once again.”

After months of court battles, Maralee gave birth to Tristan’s child, a baby boy, on December 1.

The former fitness instructor filed a lawsuit against the Canadian athlete, requesting financial assistance.

Tristan and she allegedly conceived the child on his birthday in March, according to her legal filing.

In his most recent gaffe, the basketball player claimed that his relationship with Maralee was only intended to be a one-night stand at first.

He later admitted in legal documents that he met up with her for sex on several occasions.

Khloe and Tristan were dating exclusively at the time of his affair, and they have a three-year-old daughter True together.

With his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, the NBA star has a five-year-old son, Prince.

On social media, the KUWTK star has been relatively quiet, and she hasn’t publicly addressed Tristan’s paternity confession.

She allegedly “responded privately” to her ex after he shared the news and apologized publicly.

“Khloe…,” a source previously told Page Six.

