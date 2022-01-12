After Tristan Thompson said he ‘humiliated’ her with love child, Khloe Kardashian’responded privately to his apology.’

After Tristan Thompson apologized for ‘humiliating’ her with love child, Khloe Kardashian’responded privately to his apology.’

After Tristan Thompson admitted he “humiliated” her with his love child scandal, KHLOE Kardashian “responded privately to his public apology.”

Tristan, 30, revealed earlier this month that he fathered a child while still dating Khloe, 37.

A source told Page Six that the former couple spoke privately amid the drama, just weeks after the NBA player revealed he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ son.

“Khloé decided not to respond back publicly, but she privately let him know she appreciated the message,” the insider said.

“She’s taking the high road, and while she’ll never, ever be with him again, Khloé really wants Tristan to be a good father to [their daughter]True, and for him to be a big part of her life.”

Tristan is the father of five-year-old Prince with ex Jordan Craig, and the couple has a three-year-old daughter True.

“She’s a great mom and she wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her dad,” the source continued.

“As a result, Khloé will not fight with Tristan or exclude him from the family.”

Tristan revealed the paternity results and apologized publicly to Khloe after a month of speculation that he is the father of Maralee’s son.

“Today’s paternity tests revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

I am fully accountable for my actions.

I was looking forward to raising our son in an amicable manner now that paternity had been established,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.”

“Now that paternity has been established, I am looking forward to raising our son in an amicable manner.”

In a separate Instagram Story slide, he then turned his attention to his ex.

“Khloe. you don’t deserve this,” Tristan wrote.

You are not deserving of the pain and humiliation I have inflicted upon you.

“You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.”

My actions have certainly not reflected how I feel about you.

“Regardless of what you may think, I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

Again, I apologize profusely.”

After months of legal battles, Maralee gave birth to Tristan’s child, a baby boy, on December 1.

The former fitness instructor filed a lawsuit against the Canadian athlete, requesting financial assistance.

In her legal filing, she claimed that she and Tristan conceived the child on…

