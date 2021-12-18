After Tristan Thompson ‘welcomed baby with fitness trainer,’ Khloe Kardashian cuddles her 4-year-old daughter True in a sweet photo.

After Tristan Thompson ‘welcomed baby with fitness trainer,’ Khloe Kardashian cuddles her daughter True, 4, in a sweet photo.

Tristan Thompson welcomed a baby with another woman, and KHLOE Kardashian cuddled her daughter True in a sweet new photo.

In an adorable black and white photobooth shot from her sister Kim’s epic Sing 2 party at her (dollar)60 million mansion, the KUWTK star, 37, cradled her four-year-old.

Khloe wore a knitted beanie and an Adidas track top while pouting at the camera.

True, whose father is Tristan, was cradled on her hip, the youngster looking stylish in a cute shearling coat.

“My little love,” wrote the founder of Good American.

True was able to catch up with her cousins North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, as well as Kourtney’s kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign, during Khloe and True’s entire Sunday at Kim’s Sing 2 party.

Khloe’s baby daddy, NBA star Tristan Thompson, fathered a son with personal trainer Maralee Nichols last week after a months-long secret affair.

Maralee has filed a paternity support lawsuit against Tristan, who shares Khloe’s four-year-old daughter True.

In her lawsuit, she claimed that she and Tristan got pregnant on the night of Tristan’s birthday in March.

At the time, the athlete, 30, was dating Khloe, but they broke up in June after he “spent 30 minutes in a bedroom with three women” at a “wild” house party.

The Sacramento Kings player admitted to having sex with Maralee “several times” at a Houston hotel after they attended his party together, according to his response to Maralee’s child support filing.

On June 30, just days after moving from Texas to Los Angeles, Maralee filed a lawsuit against her alleged baby daddy.

Tristan has not denied being the father of the baby boy, but he has asked for a paternity test to be done after the child is born.

He allegedly offered Maralee (dollar)75,000 to keep quiet about their baby, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Last week, The Sun exclusively revealed that Khloe learned about Tristan’s love child through social media rather than from the athlete himself.

“Khloe was shocked to her core when she found out – and even more shocked at how she found out,” a source told us.

“It wasn’t Tristan who informed her; it was messages on social media that her team received long before the story broke.”

“Khloe may now be saying they’ve been broken up since spring – but…,” they continued.

