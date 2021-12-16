After Tristan Thompson ‘welcomes baby with trainer,’ Khloe Kardashian appears stoic as she clings to her best friend Malika.

After Tristan Thompson ‘welcomes baby with trainer,’ Khloe Kardashian looks stoic as she clings to best friend Malika.

KHLOE Kardashian clung to her best friend Malika Haqq during a Los Angeles outing on Monday and appeared stone-cold serious.

Despite learning that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson “cheated” and secretly welcomed a child with a mistress, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has remained solemn.

Khloe, 37, was spotted out walking with her best friend Malika, 38, in matching black sweatsuits, leggings, and sneakers.

The couple was spotted arriving at a children’s gymnastics class where her three-year-old daughter True is frequently dropped off, but the child was nowhere to be seen.

The best friends marched through a parking lot clutching each other, the mother of one putting on a brave face despite the drama surrounding her baby daddy.

Before getting back into the car, Khloe wore her hair in a short blonde bob and flaunted her long pointed nails.

Tristan and his personal trainer Maralee Nichols recently welcomed a baby boy after a months-long affair, according to reports.

On June 30th, Maralee filed a paternity support lawsuit against her former partner, claiming that she and Tristan conceived their son on the night of Tristan’s birthday in March.

In June, the NBA player, who was dating Khloe at the time, ended his relationship with her after spending “30 minutes in a bedroom with three women” at a “wild” house party.

In response to Maralee’s child support request, the Sacramento Kings player admitted to having sex with her “several times” in a Houston hotel after they had both attended his party.

Tristan has not denied being the father of the baby boy, but he has asked for a paternity test to be done after the child is born.

Last week, The Sun exclusively revealed that Khloe learned of Tristan’s love child through social media rather than from the athlete himself.

“Khloe was shocked to her core when she found out – and even more shocked at how she found out,” a source said.

“It wasn’t Tristan who told her; it was messages on social media that her team had received long before the story was published.”

“Khloe may now be saying they’ve been broken up since spring – but that’s not the whole story,” they continued.

“She had been giving Tristan a ‘last chance’ – he was going to therapy, staying single and out of trouble, and then they were going to see where they were at.”

“Her family is furious she’s been left embarrassed again,” the source added.

