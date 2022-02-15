After Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian spends Valentine’s Day night with her 3-year-old daughter True and her cat.

After Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian celebrates Valentine’s Day with her daughter True, 3, and her cat.

KHLOE Kardashian had a self-care night with her daughter True, 3, and her cat on Valentine’s Day, embracing her inner introvert.

Following her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, the reality star was soon showered with bouquets from famous familiar faces, including Pete Davidson.

Khloe, 37, celebrated Valentine’s Day with her cat and True, as well as heart-shaped cookies and cupcakes.

As night fell, the V-Day rager, or rather, the lack thereof, continued.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum filmed her three-year-old frolicking in a backyard, with her cat staring back at her, in new Instagram Stories.

However, Khloe soon began to experience love in the form of flowers.

Penelope Disick, nine, is her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter with Scott Disick. In an additional post, the reality star filmed a V-Day card and bouquet from her niece Penelope Disick, nine.

Khloe captioned her Instagram post, “She’s the sweetest little girl in the world.”

According to yet another Instagram Story, Kris Jenner sent a batch, and the star also received a heart-shaped bouquet of flowers from another half-sister:

“I love you Ky, Trav, and my little angels,” she captioned another photo of a bouquet from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who recently welcomed their second child despite the fact that he had been out partying until 4 a.m. the night before.

On Khloe’s Instagram Story, the gifts just kept coming, as she captioned another photo of a bouquet, “The sweetest! Thank you Pete.”

That batch appeared to be from Pete, Kim Kardashian’s 28-year-old beau, and it was a very thoughtful gesture.

Due to her recent traumatic turn of events, it appeared that many, if not all, family members showered her with gifts.

True is the daughter of Tristan, 30, and Khloe.

After the two had been fighting in court, Maralee Nichols, 31, gave birth to Tristan’s third child in December 2021, while he was dating Khloe “exclusively.”

The Sacramento Kings player revealed he is the father of a baby boy with Maralee in a lengthy Instagram post at the beginning of January.

“Today, the paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Tristan confessed to his fans on Instagram.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” he continued.

I was looking forward to raising our son together now that paternity had been established.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed, both publicly and privately, throughout this ordeal.”

He apologized to Khloe in the following Story and said, “You don’t deserve this.”

You have the ability…

