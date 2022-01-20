After Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal, Khloe Kardashian fans believe she dropped a ‘clue’ that she’s DONE having kids.

After Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal, fans believe Khloe Kardashian dropped a ‘clue’ that she’s DONE having kids.

In the past, the 37-year-old has expressed her desire to start a family.

Khloe Kardashian revealed earlier this week that she is selling some of True’s clothes, who is three years old.

The “official resale site of the KardashianJenner family,” kardashiankloset.com, was recently restocked with clothes that once belonged to Khloe and Tristan’s daughter.

The decision to sell True’s clothes was interpreted by some Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans as a sign that Khloe does not intend to have any more children.

“Khloe is selling True’s old clothes,” one Reddit user wrote while sharing an article from The Sun about the sale.

People are furious, believing she should donate them.

(It’s also worth noting that she isn’t keeping them in case she has another child…)”

Others agreed that the sale appeared to hint at Khloe’s future plans, writing, “This does not surprise me in the least with this family.”

Another Reddit user, however, pointed out that money isn’t an issue for Khloe and that she might want to buy new clothes for a future baby.

“Honestly, why would she keep them if she had another baby?” the fan wrote. “She’ll love an excuse to buy brand new baby clothes, and she can afford it.”

All celebrities behave in this manner.

The Kardashians aren’t going to use the hand-me-down system.”

“She doesn’t need to keep them because she can afford more,” another agreed.

Obviously, there isn’t a sentimental reason for this.

She also has the right to do what she wants with them if she paid for them.”

Meanwhile, a fan speculated that Khloe might require financial assistance due to Tristan’s impending retirement from the NBA at the end of the season.

“Well, you know… Tristan is retiring at the end of the season, so he won’t be able to support her lifestyle any longer……,” a Reddit user commented.

Just weeks after Tristan, 30, confirmed her pregnancy with Maralee Nichols, Khloe put True’s clothes up for sale.

Tristan revealed the paternity results in an Instagram Story post after nearly a month of denying he is the father of Maralee’s child.

“Today, paternity tests revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote.

“I’m fully accountable for my actions.”

“Now that paternity has been established, I am looking forward to raising our son in a cooperative manner.”

Tristan continued to apologize to Khloe, writing, “You don’t deserve this.

You aren’t deserving of the pain, and…

