After Tristan Thompson’s scandal, Khloe Kardashian celebrates New Year’s Eve with her daughter True and says’sayonara 2021.’

After Tristan Thompson’s scandal, Khloe Kardashian spends New Year’s Eve with her daughter True and says goodbye to 2021.

After a difficult year that included yet another Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, KHLOE Kardashian posted a video wearing 2022 glasses, saying’sayonara 2021.’

During his relationship with the reality star, the athlete is said to have fathered a child with another woman.

Khloe, 37, wore 2022 glasses in a video with her daughter, True.

“We’re starting early over here,” she told fans.

“As soon as possible, we’re saying goodbye to 2021.”

“Are you sure, Truzle?”

With a party blower in her hand, her daughter entered the frame.

Khloe hinted at her difficult year, but she didn’t say anything about it.

The biggest challenge was, of course, the cheating scandal involving ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

He’s admitted to having a long-term relationship with Maralee Nichols, who now claims he’s the father of her child.

Since the news broke, Khloe has made several references to the scandal and the pain it has caused her.

She made a post about “very painful moments” in life, which seemed to allude to her breakup.

“There will be extremely painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes,” the post stated.

“You will change because of these events.”

“Let them make you stronger, smarter, and more compassionate.

“However, don’t go around pretending to be someone you’re not.”

“Weep.”

If it’s necessary, scream.

“Then you keep it moving by straightening out that crown.”

“People showed you who they were this year,” Khloe wrote in a second, shorter post.

Don’t get caught off guard in 2022.”

Tristan and Maralee are currently battling in court over paternity and child support.

On December 1, she gave birth to a child she claims to be Tristan’s.

The former fitness instructor filed a lawsuit in the hopes of receiving financial assistance from the Canadian athlete.

In her legal filing, she claimed that she and Tristan had conceived the child on his birthday in March.

Khloe was dating Tristan at the time “exclusively.”

Initially, the NBA player claimed that his relationship with Maralee was only a one-night stand.

He later admitted in court documents that he met up with her for sex on several occasions.

He has not denied being the father of her child, but he has requested a paternity test.

True, Tristan’s daughter, is the couple’s only child.

He also has a son from a previous relationship.

