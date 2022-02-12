After Tristan Thompson’s scandal, Khloe Kardashian raises eyebrows by flaunting her razor-sharp figure in a black catsuit.

Following Tristan Thompson’s scandal, Khloe Kardashian raises eyebrows by flaunting her svelte figure in a black catsuit.

As she flaunted her tiny frame in a skintight black catsuit, KHLOE Kardashian has fans worried about her safety.

All of this comes as the reality star continues to deal with the fallout from her love child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 37-year-old was recently spotted in Los Angeles wearing an all-black ensemble that included a tight catsuit, a fur coat, and heels.

Before getting into her car, Khloe wore a pair of sunglasses and smiled.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared to be in a good mood, some of her Instagram followers were concerned about Khloe’s new look.

“I think she’s a little too skinny now,” one person wrote, while another speculated, “Looks like her low self-esteem is giving her body dystrophic disorder because she’s disappearing.”

“The weight loss is very drastic, or is it just me? Either way, she looks good,” said another.

“It’s dramatic,” one user commented.

I believe she is stressed, but she is also likely depressed and humiliated as a result of Tristan cheating three times–having another baby when she didn’t want to is a slap in the face.”

“She looks so free and happy,” one fan added.

She has lost a significant amount of weight, but she appears to be in good shape.

She’s always been my favorite, and I’m sure she’s a lovely lady.”

Fans have previously expressed concern about the TV star’s diet regimen, claiming she has become “too thin.”

It all started when Khloe posted a video of herself on a stair climber wearing Adidas workout pants and pink sneakers.

In a second video, Khloe flaunted her tiny waist while still on the step machine.

“Khloe, you’re thinner than usual… What’s wrong with you sweetheart…?” enquired a concerned fan.

“It’s from Tristan’s BS,” one person suggested as a possible cause for Khloe’s “thinness.”

After fitness model Maralee Nicholas gave birth to their child, Tristan, 30, recently revealed he is now a father of three.

Tristan revealed the paternity results and apologized publicly to Khloe after a month of speculation.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the athlete wrote on Twitter.

“I am fully accountable for my actions.”

I looked forward to raising our son together now that paternity had been established.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.”

He then turned his attention to his ex-girlfriend and…

