After Tristan Thompson’s son with Maralee Nichols, Khloe Kardashian ‘wants daughter True to meet her little brother.’

Tristan Thompson secretly fathered a baby with fitness model Maralee Nichols, and KHLOE Kardashian wants her daughter True to meet her new little brother, according to The Sun.

The disgraced NBA player recently confirmed his paternity and apologized to Khloe, who has yet to speak publicly about the scandal.

According to a source close to Khloe, she is still reeling from the betrayal but is willing to let their 3-year-old daughter meet Tristan and Maralee’s son when the time is right.

“Khloe has always wanted True to meet her sibling, but she never imagined she’d have to go through this.”

She’s still coming to terms with what happened, so it’s baby steps for now.

“When it all came to light, she was devastated, but she is doing the best she can to deal with the situation and make sure True is her top priority; she would never deny her the chance to meet her brother.”

Khloe’s representative has been contacted for comment by The Sun.

Tristan, 30, and Khloe, 37, have a daughter named True, and he also has a son named Prince, 5, with his ex Jordan Craig.

True has gone on play dates with her older brother, including one that was documented on their father’s Instagram account.

After months of privately battling in court, Maralee gave birth to Tristan’s child, a baby boy, on December 1.

Khloe was “exclusively” dating Tristan at the time, who she had previously forgiven for previous infidelity scandals.

Tristan had previously claimed that his relationship with Maralee was a one-night stand before later admitting in court documents that he had met up with her for sex several times.

Maralee will now receive “(dollar)40K in child support per month” from the Sacramento Kings player.

Tristan previously issued a lengthy statement on Instagram confirming the news that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, telling fans: “Today, paternity tests revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I’m fully accountable for my actions.”

I looked forward to raising our son together now that paternity had been established.

“I apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.”

In a separate Story slide, he then focused on his ex-girlfriend Khloe.

“You don’t deserve this, Khloe,” Tristan said.

You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve inflicted on you.

“You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.

My actions have certainly not reflected how I feel about you.

“I… ”

