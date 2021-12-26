After trolls accused her of’blackfishing,’ teen mom Chelsea Houska shows off her bare stomach in a new video.

Chelsea Houska, a teen mother, flaunts her bare stomach in a new video after trolls accused her of ‘blackfishing.’

Chelsea Houska, star of TEEN Mom, flaunted her bare stomach in a new video after trolls accused her of “blackfishing” because her skin appeared to be darker than her daughters’.

Chelsea, 30, shared a series of Instagram Stories in which she flaunted her casual outfit.

In ripped jeans and a plaid blazer over her white shirt, the former Teen Mom 2 star posed.

While standing in front of a mirror, the MTV star had tied up the bottom of her shirt and teased her bare midriff.

“Regular and curvy sizes” would be available for the “high-rise boyfriend” jeans.

Chelsea mentioned the hood was “detachable” while modeling her plaid jacket.

She gushed about how “adorable” and “comfortable” her outfit was.

After giving birth to her third child, the MTV mom flaunted her recent weight loss.

She previously stated that she could fit into a medium-size wardrobe and even a smaller size.

Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer have three children: a 10-month-old baby named Walker, a four-year-old Watson, and a three-year-old Layne.

Adam Lind is the father of her 12-year-old daughter Aubree.

Chelsea took a photo with her three daughters, Aubree, Layne, and Walker, in mid-December.

The photo appeared to be from a family photoshoot in November, in which she appeared to be more tanned than her daughters.

Fans questioned the MTV mom’s tan after the photo went viral on Reddit.

Teen Mom fans accused her of “blackfishing” and claiming she had tried to pass herself off as a different race.

“If I didn’t know any better, I’d think she adopted those kids,” one Teen Mom fan wrote.

I’m not sure why she’s trying to pass herself off as a completely different race!”

“It’s strange how people are defending her about her way too dark makeup colorskin color,” another Teen Mom fan commented.

When white girls try so hard to look brown, it irritates me.”

In the comments section, several of Chelsea’s supporters defended her.

“I’m sure she’s a wonderful mother, she just has a ridiculous fake tan,” one Chelsea supporter pointed out.

“Who cares about the damn tan?” said another Chelsea fan. “This is a beautiful picture, and I’m sure those kids are happy.”

“It’s not my taste,” one commentator said, “but if it makes her feel confident and beautiful, what’s the harm?”

