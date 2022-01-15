After trolls attacked her for wearing’mature’ outfits and makeup, Alabama Barker, 16, reveals how she copes with ‘negativity.’

A day before Christmas, the rocker’s daughter turned 16.

“How do you deal with the negativity I’m dealing with all the people in my hometown?” a fan asked Alabama.

“There are so many different ways people cope with negativity,” she responded. “I personally try to distance myself and just focus on myself, never allowing others to have power over your energy.”

Trolls on the internet have accused the teen of dressing too “mature” and overdoing it with makeup as a result of her sexy posts.

Alabama is known for posting sultry, glammed-up photos on social media.

For the most part, she appears to disregard the remarks.

She has as many detractors as she does supporters.

Her detractors frequently say things like, “And she is how old????”

Others have commented, “You’re a minor, you can’t sexualize yourself like this,” and “You’re 16!!!! Where the hell are your parents?”

Alabama’s Instagram Qandamp;A covered a variety of topics, though the majority of the questions came from friends and fans who wanted to spend time with her.

Travis’ daughter shared a particularly sexy snap in December, which sparked trolls’ interest.

She posed in front of a mirror in a tiny terrycloth romper with buttons and short sleeves for a TikTok video.

Her blonde hair was curled, and she wore a full-on glam look.

In the video, Alabama is joined by a friend.

She pointed her long fake nails toward the camera while mouthing the lyrics to Drake’s song Girls Want Girls.

Some fans sought out the opportunity to slam the actress in the comments, while others praised her.

Critics complained that the young actress was dressing and acting too maturely for her age.

“This girl needs to act her age!! She’s too f**king pretty to be stuck like this…I despise that,” one user wrote.

“Shorten those nails…You’re too gorgeous for all that,” said another.

Another wrote, “She looks like she’s in her 30s,” while a fourth pleaded, “Stop attempting to be an adult, it’s so sick.”

“Be a kid girl! You’re trying to grow up wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Fans are talking about more than just their fear of her growing up too quickly.

Alabama has made headlines for her overall online presence.

She shared a TikTok video late last year that fans described as “awkward” and “embarrassing.”

Alabama, dressed in low-rise skinny jeans and an open leather jacket, danced in front of her father, who was sitting on a bed.

The jacket made an appearance…

