After trolls labeled Gemma Atkinson “lazy” for having a cleaner, she lashes out.

Trolls who accused GEMMA Atkinson of being “lazy” for hiring a house cleaner were not going to stop her.

Fans chastised the Hits radio host and Hollyoaks star, 37, after she shared a photo of a Christmas gift her cleaner had left for her family.

It contained a chocolate bear, flowers, and a card addressed to her, Gorka Marquez, her Strictly Come Dancing fiancé, and their two-year-old daughter, Mia.

The haters reacted angrily to Gemma’s photo, and she snapped back at them.

“Of all the things to whine about on social media.

Today is different for me because I had a cleaner the day before,” she wrote, before sharing some of the responses.

“I can’t believe you don’t clean your own house.’ ‘You’re supposed to be a parent.’ ‘How lazy are you?” ‘Think you’ve got your hands full, I clean my house every day.’

“I clean my house once, twice, or three times a week,” Gemma explained.

“I have a son, two dogs, and a boyfriend.”

However, my cleaner gives me a deep clean once a month.”

Gorka was rushed to the hospital and placed on a drip after contracting an unknown illness, prompting Gemma’s retaliation.

Just days before Christmas, the dancer was taken to A&E, where he was hooked up to machines and monitored by doctors overnight before being sent home.

Gorka, 31, documented his “24 hours in hospital” on Instagram, joking that it was a great excuse to miss out on wrapping presents with Gemma.

The Strictly pro, who was paired with Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn in this year’s competition, shared a series of pictures from his visit on Instagram.

The dancer was seen with a drip in his left arm, sat on his bed in a ward at Fairfield Hospital in Manchester.

In a later clip, he was seen lying in bed receiving fluids from intravenous therapy while wearing a mask and shaking his head back and forth.

Gorka then slept at the hospital, cosied up as best he could for the night after eating a sandwich for dinner, which he then posed with for a selfie.

“I was looking forward to Christmas at home, but that was an interesting 24 hours in hospital,” the father of one wrote, referring to his daughter Mia, whom he shares with wife Gemma, 37.

“Gemma thinks it was just an excuse to avoid wrapping Christmas presents… Everything is fine, and I’m back at home, eating cookies and cuddling with my little nurse.”

Gorka thanked the hospital’s doctors and nurses for “being so lovely”…

