After trying out the Pods, the cast of Love Is Blind shares their thoughts on modern dating.

Apps will be phased out in favor of pods beginning in February.

The second season of Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix on November 11.

Season two singles talk about how their perspectives on dating have evolved in an E! News interview.

Let the dating in pods begin!

The first batch of episodes for season two of Love Is Blind were released on Netflix in February.

On November 11th, we met 30 Chicago singles who were looking for love in an unconventional way.

The 15 men and 15 women have begun the experiment of listening but not looking or touching in the hopes of falling in love with someone based on who they are rather than what they look like.

But what happens after you’ve lived in a pod? Can you imagine swiping your way into someone’s heart?

Deepti Vempati, a 31-year-old data analyst, Sal Perez, a 31-year-old executive assistant, and Kyle Abrams, a 29-year-old glazier, spoke with E! News about how their perspectives on modern dating have changed since being on the show.

Deepti, who is currently dating 33-year-old veterinarian and house DJ Shake in the pods, said she would never use another dating app.

“He’s probably hot,” she reasoned, “but what about his personality?”

She went on to say, “They probably swipe into hundreds of women while they’re swiping.”

At this point, it just seems so deceitful.”

Apps like Hinge, as they say, will make you cringe after you’ve tried pod dating.

That’s about it.

However, not everyone is breaking the rules when it comes to dating.

Sal claims that while his views haven’t changed all that much, pod dating has given him a “better understanding” of what he wants in a “lifelong partner.”

Kyle was pleased that the girls got to meet the real him rather than his online persona.

With a laugh, he said, “If that was an app, most of the people on that show would have swiped past me.”

“So the best part is that I got to try something new.”

Kyle, don’t be concerned.

We’d swiping right at you!

We’ll just be over here uninstalling all of our dating apps, so don’t worry.

Watch these singles on Netflix’s Love Is Blind…

