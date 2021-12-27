After two months of marriage, Meghan King announces a ‘devastating’ split from Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens.

After 2 months of marriage, Meghan King and Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens have announced their ‘devastating’ split.

After only two months of marriage, Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens have called it quits.

The news was confirmed by the former Real Housewives of Orange County star on Dec.

On her Instagram Stories, she posted a photo of herself at the age of 27.

She began the first slide by saying, “I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage.”

“I’m in a state of disarray.”

This is a disaster waiting to happen.

This is clearly not what I had in mind when I took my vows, and I’m both surprised and disappointed by the outcome.

She continued, “I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

“At this time, I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family,” Meghan concluded her post.

Meghan King (@meghanking) retweeted one of her own posts.

Meghan also opened up about her anxiety and depression on Sunday, writing, “I’m still me and I love myself.”

Meghan showed herself without makeup in the video, explaining that her anxiety and depression cause her to lose her hair and pick at her face.

She says she manages her symptoms by sleeping well, doing hot yoga, “actually feeling my feelings,” getting outside in the fresh air, staying off social media, being present, and taking “vitamins and pharmaceuticals.”

Meghan King (@meghanking) shared this.

In front of his uncle, President Joe Biden, and first lady Dr. Jill Biden, King, 37, and Owens, 42, exchanged vows.

Jill Biden speaks at a ceremony in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, where he grew up.

11th.

The wedding took place only a few weeks after the couple announced their relationship on Instagram in September.

King told Brides.com about her whirlwind romance with the Los Angeles-based lawyer shortly after their wedding.

“We met on a dating app, texted for a day or two, and the first time we spoke, we talked for five hours straight,” she said.

“Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis by the time that call ended.

Louis departed in about eight hours.”

“Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and beginning to plan our future together,” she went on to say.

“We didn’t abandon one another.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan King (@meghanking)