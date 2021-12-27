After two months of marriage, Meghan King appears to confirm Cuffe Biden Owens’ breakup.

Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens have called it quits two months after their wedding.

She wrote on Instagram, “I am rattled.”

“This is a life-or-death situation.”

This fast-paced romance appears to be over.

Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens, who married just two months ago, have reportedly decided to call it quits.

“Many outlets and individuals have asked me to comment on the state of my marriage,” Meghan wrote in a December letter.

27 Instagram Stories were published.

“I’m frightened.

This is a dire situation.

This is clearly not what I had in mind when I took my vows, and I’m both surprised and disappointed by the outcome.”

“At this time, as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family, I ask for your grace and gentle kindness,” she continued.

Meghan’s message arrives just days after Page Six reported the couple had broken up.

Meghan announced her relationship with President Joe Biden’s nephew on Instagram in September, though it’s unclear when they first started dating.

“Trying my hardest to avoid any cheesy introductions like’my main squeeze’… so just meet my man,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote at the time.

Meghan accompanied her message with a photograph of the two wrapping their arms around each other.

They announced that they were officially husband and wife just two weeks after confirming their romance.

Cuffe’s parents, Valerie Biden Owens and Jack Owens, hosted an intimate ceremony at their home in Pennsylvania.

The wedding was also attended by President Barack Obama and First Lady Jill Biden.

“We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” Meghan told Brides at the time.

She went on to say, “By the time that call ended.”

“Cuffe had purchased a ticket and packed his belongings for a flight to St.

In about eight hours, Louis took off.

We were back on the East Coast within a week, meeting his family and beginning to make plans for our future together.

For weeks, we didn’t leave each other’s side.”

According to the reality TV star, she and the Los Angeles-based attorney knew each other…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Meghan King Seems to Confirm Cuffe Biden Owens Breakup After 2 Months of Marriage