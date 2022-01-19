After two seasons, MTV has canceled ‘The Hills: New Beginnings.’

After two seasons, MTV has decided to cancel “The Hills: New Beginnings.”

After two seasons, The Hills: New Beginnings is coming to an end.

The Hills will not be returning to the network for a third season, according to ET, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be the last time fans see it.

According to ET, plans have been set in motion to reimagine the The Hills franchise, with new iterations to follow.

While fans will have to wait to see what those new iterations will be, fans can catch up on previous seasons of the show on Paramount(plus).

The revival followed the original cast of friends as they embarked on new relationships, romances, and successes.

Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley Wahler, Justin Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, and Kaitlyn Carter Jenner were among the returning cast members.

Spencer and Heidi spoke with ET in May about the show’s second season and what it would take for the reality show reboot to return for a third season.

Between the first and second seasons of the reboot, the couple noticed a significant change in how their co-stars treated them.

For the first season, Spencer believes the cast believed he was a secret executive producer, and once they found out he wasn’t, all bets were off.

“I imagine if there was a season 3, it would be with an entirely new cast because I don’t see how everyone would be able to be in the same room once this airs,” Spencer said.

“We have no idea what people say in their testimonials.”

“I feel like this group holds grudges to the end,” his wife agreed.

Check out the video below for more from the couple from the show’s final season.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED

MTV Cancels ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ After Two Seasons