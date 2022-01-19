After two seasons of reruns, The Hills: New Beginnings was canceled.

After two seasons of reruns, The Hills: New Beginnings has been canceled.

After two seasons on MTV, The Hills: New Beginnings will come to an end. The reboot brought back original cast members Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

There will be no more New Beginnings because the Hills reboot is coming to an end.

E! News confirms that MTV has canceled the reality revival after two seasons.

The series premiered in June 2019 and ended in August 2021 with its final episode.

According to a source close to production, The Hills franchise “will live on with new iterations to come,” so there may be some hope for a new show in the future.

Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Brody Jenner, Whitney Port, Spencer Pratt, and Stephanie Pratt were among the stars who returned to New Beginnings after appearing on the original show, which aired from 2006 to 2010.

Lauren Conrad, on the other hand, didn’t appear in the reboot and admitted last year that she hadn’t seen any of the new episodes. “I honestly haven’t seen it,” she told Entertainment Tonight before endorsing it. “I think it’s great.”

“I’m glad they were able to repeat it.”

Lauren also revealed that she doesn’t watch “any” reality TV these days, claiming that “it’s a little triggering for me” after The Hills.

Kaitlynn Carter, Brandon Thomas Lee, Mischa Barton, Justin Brescia, Frankie Delgado, and others made appearances in the spinoff.

“After a year of lockdowns and lost time, Hollywood’s most iconic friend group is reuniting,” the second season teased.

All bets are off this season, from a high-profile divorce to rekindling old flames, to starting new families and unexpected pregnancies.”

See which of your favorite shows has been canceled or renewed in the table below.

On January, MTV canceled The Hills reboot after two seasons.

the eighteenth

On January 1st,

Michael Weatherly, who plays 18 Bull, confirmed that the legal drama would end in 2022.

Ellen’s Game of Games is no longer on the air, as NBC has decided to end the unscripted series after four seasons.

One of Us Is Lying has been renewed for a second season by Peacock.

Gentefied is coming to an end after two seasons on Netflix.

Hulu announced on January that The Great will get a third season.

11th.

Station 19 will be renewed for a sixth season on ABC.

The fact is that

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

The Hills: New Beginnings Canceled After 2 Seasons of Reboot