After two seasons, the reboot of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ has been canceled, and a new series called ‘New Iterations’ has been announced.

The Hills’ sun is setting once more.

Us Weekly confirms that MTV will not renew The Hills: New Beginnings for season 3.

The network is working on reimagining the franchise “in order to unlock and maximize audiences’ love for it,” according to a source close to production exclusively told Us.

“Although The Hills: New Beginnings will not be returning, the IP will live on with new iterations to come,” the source continued.

Lauren Conradas starred in The Hills, a Laguna Beach spinoff that aired on MTV from 2006 to 2010.

Kristin Cavallari took her place in the last season.

Conrad, 35, did not appear in the second season of New Beginnings, but Cavallari, also 35, did.

(The founder of Uncommon James now lives in Nashville.)

Original cast members Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, and Frankie Delgado, as well as many new cast members, were featured in New Beginnings, which premiered in June 2019.

Mischa Barton, a former OC star, was a key player in the first season but did not return for the second.

Pratt, 38, who recently lamented the cast’s lack of candor in front of the cameras, may not be surprised by the cancellation.

While the stars chastised Pratt and Montag, 35, for their drinking and partying in the second season, which ended in August 2021, the Pratt Daddy Crystals founder said they weren’t the only ones having a good time.

“What’s so frustrating — and that’s why we’ll see if there’s a season 3 of The Hills — is that the entire cast parties as hard as us,” Pratt said on DeuxMoi’s “Deux Me After Dark” podcast just one week before the cancellation announcement.

“I love The Hills and I’ve loved every part of the journey,” the series regular said earlier this month. “However, knowing how entertaining some of these people are off camera… For example, all due respect to my best friend Brody, he is so much more entertaining on his [Instagram] Story than he was on our season 2 of The Hills.”

“I almost think they should film The Hills with iPhones and say, ‘Brody, it’s just your IG!’ So yes, Heidi and I Infosurhoy short summary.

‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Reboot Canceled After 2 Seasons With ‘New Iterations’ Planned