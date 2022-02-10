After two weeks in the house, comedian Chris Kattan appears to have left ‘Celebrity Big Brother.’

On Wednesday evening, February 9, the former Saturday Night Live cast member, 51, vanished from view on the live feeds, causing fans to speculate that he had either quit or left the game for other reasons.

His fellow celebrity houseguests began to talk about him as if he wasn’t there anymore.

Todrick Hall told Cynthia Bailey, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, “I wasn’t that stressed when Chris Kattan was still here because I felt like we had a chance for him to go home.”

“That has thrown the game a huge curveball.”

“Yeah, ’cause now he’s out of the equation,” she continued.

The situation will be addressed in the upcoming Friday, February 11 episode, CBS has confirmed to Us Weekly.

Kattan had been complaining about back pain after breaking his neck years ago, but it’s unclear if this has anything to do with his rumored departure.

He had also just days before campaigned to be voted out of the game over Olympian Mirai Nagasu, an ally of his.

Despite this, his fellow housemates voted unanimously to evict her.

A photo of the A Night at the Roxbury star was posted to his Instagram a few hours after he was last seen on the feeds with the caption, “I just met a girl named Maria!” @maria_libri

Kattan spoke exclusively to Us Weekly prior to the game about what he thought would be his biggest challenge in this game.

“I believe the physical competitions will be the most difficult thing for me on Celebrity Big Brother,” he said, adding that he “did not watch much Big Brother before being cast on the show.”

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on CBS at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 11.

