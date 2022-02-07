After two years, Australia will reopen to vaccinated UK tourists later this month.

Australia’s travel restrictions will be eased later this month, with the country reopening to tourists for the first time since March 2020 – though entry restrictions will remain in place.

Following a two-year closure of its borders, Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, has confirmed that tourists will be allowed to return for the first time since March 2020.

Tourists and business travelers with fully vaccinated visas will be able to travel to Australia starting February 21, 2022.

Those who aren’t double jabbed will still need an important reason or an approved exemption, and “will be subject to state and territory quarantine requirements,” according to the law.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison explained that the decision to reopen to all double-jabbed visitors comes as the country’s health conditions have improved, with a recent 23% drop in hospitalizations due to COVID.

The country began a phased reopening of its borders to travelers in December 2021, which included reopening to working vacationers.

For those who apply and travel to Australia by April 2022, the Australian government is offering refunds on working holiday visas.

Australia isn’t the only country loosening its border controls.

New Zealand recently announced that its borders will be reopened in February.

It, like Australia, will take a phased approach to welcoming back visitors.