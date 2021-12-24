After two years of dating, Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have taken a break.

According to reports, Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are taking a break.

According to multiple reports, the 26-year-old singer and the 22-year-old model have split after two years together.

Lipa and Hadid’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Lipa has been in London and Los Angeles recording her new album, while Hadid has remained in New York, according to the US Sun. They split earlier this month after their relationship “went through a crisis,” according to the publication.

The former couple sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London in July 2019.

They confirmed their relationship in September of that year, when they both attended the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week show and later posed on the red carpet at the American Music Awards.

The “Don’t Stop Now” singer previously admitted on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live that she slipped into Hadid’s DMs before they began dating.

Lipa said she was “quite private” about their relationship in a February interview with British Vogue.

“We have so many incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something we want to share together, that’s fine.

She told the magazine, “We’ll only show you what we want you to see.”

“It’s a delicate balance of being ecstatic and in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, while also not wanting to put too much out there,” she says.

On Halloween, the two last shared a social media post about one another.

“I’ve never been good at Halloween, but this year was fun and I carved a pumpkin, which scared some kids who wanted candy, and Bash may have put a trick in the bowl,” Hadid wrote the next day on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of photos from their celebrations.

ANWAR (@anwarspc) shared a post.

DUA LIPA (@dualipa) shared this.

Please see the list below for more information on the two.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

ANWAR (@anwarspc) shared this.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

DUA LIPA (@dualipa) shared this.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

ANWAR (@anwarspc) shared a post.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid on ‘a Break’ After 2 Years of Dating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANWAR (@anwarspc)