After two years of dating, Josh Duhamel has proposed to Audra Mari in a sweet birthday proposal.

After two years of dating, Josh Duhamel is engaged to Audra Mari, and the actor has revealed a sweet birthday proposal.

Duhamel, 49, posted a photo of himself and his bride-to-be on the beach at sunset.

“Audra Diane Mari, Will you marry me?” asks the former pageant queen and the Safe Haven actor, holding up a piece of paper.

The All My Children actress confirmed her acceptance of the proposal in his caption.

On Saturday, January 8, he posted on Instagram, “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari,” he said.

Mari was a Miss North Dakota USA 2014 and Miss World America 2016 finalist.

She’s also a model and a TV host, and in July 2021, she’ll be the host of the web series Backroads with Audra Mari.

The North Dakota natives (she’s from Fargo and he’s from Minot) were first seen on a date in Malibu in May 2019 and have been together ever since.

Duhamel and Fergie met while Duhamel was still working on his divorce from Fergie.

The former couple filed for divorce in May 2019, more than a year and a half after announcing their split, according to Us Weekly.

“With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer and Duhamel said in a statement to Us in September 2017.

We wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public to give our family the best chance to adjust.

We are and always will be united in our support for one another and our family.”

The exes married in Malibu in January 2009 after dating since 2004, and their divorce was finalized in November 2019.

Axl, their 8-year-old son, is still coparenting.

Duhamel has stated his desire to provide Axl with a sibling.

The actor previously stated that he wanted a younger partner because he wanted to expand his family. Mari and Duhamel’s age difference of 21 years has raised some eyebrows.

“In the coming years, I want to have more children.”

So it’s more about finding someone who’s young enough to start a family,” he explained.

