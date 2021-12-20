After tying Aaron Rodgers’ Packers touchdown record, Brett Favre sends a message to him.

After tying his Packers Touchdown Record, Brett Favre sends a message to Aaron Rodgers.

On Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Aaron Rodgers tied Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes in Green Bay Packers history.

When Favre found out that Rodgers now has 442 touchdown passes, he sent him a tweet.

“Good work,” Favre told Rodgers, “and keep it up.”

Rodgers was asked by Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews after the game what it means to him to break the record.

Before being asked if he thought Favre was watching, Rodgers said, “It means a lot.”

Rodgers replied, “I’m hoping so.”

“When I get back in the locker room, I’m going to text him.”

Following in the footsteps of a legend has been a unique experience for me.

And hopefully, next week for Christmas, I’ll be able to break that at home.”



In Sunday’s 31-30 victory over the Ravens, Rodgers threw three touchdown passes.

He now has 30 touchdown passes on the season, which ties him for fifth most in the league with Patrick Mahomes.

Rodgers also led the Packers to their third straight NFC North title on Sunday, in addition to making history.

According to ESPN, Rodgers said, “You have to savor these a little bit.”

It’s just the first step toward our goals, but I think it’s important to keep that perspective on how special it is to accomplish this three years in a row and to savor it, to savor these moments. I’m not saying Matt [LaFleur] did this, but I think it’s important to keep that perspective on how special it is to accomplish this three years in a row and to savor these moments.

“These are unique occasions.”

Next week, Rodgers is expected to break the record, as he stated.

Rodgers will need at least a couple more seasons to catch Favre on the all-time NFL touchdown pass list, as he has 508.

Rodgers is ranked fifth among all-time quarterbacks, while Favre is fourth.

Rodgers is tied with Tom Brady for second place on the all-time active passing touchdown list.



Rodgers, who won the MVP award for the third time in February, has a chance to win it for the fourth time, making him one of only two players in NFL history to do so.

