After undergoing lung surgery, Kathy Griffin reveals she is cancer-free.

Kathy Griffin Declares Her Cancer-Free Status Following Lung Surgery

Kathy Griffin revealed in August that she was suffering from stage 1 lung cancer and would be undergoing surgery soon.

She’s now giving fans health updates.

Kathy Griffin is cancer-free.

During the November show, the 61-year-old comedian revealed the news.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is in its 30th season.

Griffin revealed that she had lung surgery a few months ago while explaining why her voice was different.

“I had half of my left lung removed in August.

“I’m not even joking,” she declared.

“Now, they’re putting the intubation tube right next to my vocal cord.”

So now I’m like, Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe, or something along those lines.”

Griffin responded, “Yes! So I’m cancer free,” when Jimmy Kimmel asked if the doctors had gotten “all the lung cancer out of there.”

In an August Instagram post, Griffin told her fans about her surgery and stage 1 lung cancer battle, urging them to “keep up to date on your medical checkups” and that “it’ll save your life.”

“I had a tumor, right?” she explained to Kimmel. “And I’ve never smoked.”

“It had been in there for ten years.”

So, they took it out, and it turned out to be another scan.

Okay, so I’ll go in.”

“When you’re a comic, it’s horrible when the doctors want to, like, do their material on you,” the two-time Emmy winner said.

“So, no joke, I walk in and he’s describing how they take half your lung out and he says, ‘It’s kind of like a balloon.’

‘So we do it laparoscopically and poke it,’ she explained.

“Then he says, ‘And when we take it out, it looks like a used condom.’

“You can use that,” he says.

Griffin also spoke about her wedding to Randy Bick, in addition to updating fans on her health.

Last New Year’s Eve, LilyTomlin officiated at the wedding of E!’s former Fashion Police host and her longtime love.

She said, “It was a lot of fun.”

“It was New Year’s Eve, after all.”

Jane [Wagner] came over after I called her.

For about an hour, they were there.

The entire wedding lasts about 18 minutes.

Because it’s so charming, I actually uploaded it to YouTube.

Her puppies, of which we had two, were like…

