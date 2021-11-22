After unfollowing his fiancée, WWE’s Charlotte Flair, AEW’s Andrade El Idolo begins to trend on Twitter.

On Monday morning, fans noticed AEW star Andrade El Idolo was no longer following WWE’s Charlotte Flair on Twitter and Instagram, causing a stir on social media.

They’ve been dating since January of this year and were engaged in January of that year.

Fans are concerned about the status of their relationship after the unfollowing on January 1, 2020.

Both have remained silent about the situation (stay tuned for more updates), and Flair’s most recent Instagram post featuring El Idolo was at the beginning of the month, when she wished him a happy birthday.

“You came into my life three years ago and forever changed it,” Flair wrote.

“I can’t help but get butterflies thinking about all of our first adventures together! I still get those same butterflies when I fly home from a few days on the road and get to kiss you for the first time! I’ve watched you grow into a man and have loved every second by your side!”

You continue to teach me not only about the important little things in life, but also about pursuing your dreams and making difficult, sometimes scary decisions.

I’m so proud of you.

You’ve come a long way, and you’re only getting started.

For our schedule, the previous year was a gift in disguise.

I’ll never take having so much time with you for granted.

Keep shining, papi, and I can’t wait to see what this year brings you, but most importantly, I hope all your dreams come true! I adore you as much as the sky.”

Andrade left the WWE earlier this year, and despite being in different companies, Flair has expressed his support for him in multiple interviews.

“I’m a WWE native,” Flair said earlier this year to Bleacher Report.

“I believe that’s what people overlook.

I’m a PC product, so leaving my home, which is WWE, would be terrifying to me. Knowing that he’s traveled the world and will continue to travel the world and make a bigger name for himself, I’m ecstatic for him.”

“What I’m assisting him with is not at all what he’s assisting me with,” she added.

“He obviously works on the moves with me with him.”

I obviously have a style now because…

