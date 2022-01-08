After vehemently defending pal Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island, Maura Higgins poses in a sexy corset.

After fiercely defending pal Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island, Maura Higgins poses in a sexy corset.

After fiercely defending pal Molly-Mae Hague, LOVE Island’s Maura Higgins sizzled in a sexy corset.

In the midst of the uproar over Molly-Mae’s comments on poverty, the Dancing on Ice star posed in her underwear for an Instagram post.

In her tight bodice, Maura flaunted her amazing figure.

The lace on the top of the black and white Gucci gown highlighted her cleavage.

She wore it with a pair of slim-fitting black slacks.

“May your year be as structured as my corset,” Maura captioned the photo.

Her post comes after she weighed in on the controversy surrounding her best friend Molly-Mae Hague’s remarks about poverty.

The millionaire influencer, who rose to fame alongside boyfriend Tommy Fury in the villa, was dubbed ‘tone deaf’ yesterday after insisting that everyone has an equal chance in life.

After criticising Molly-Mae Hague’s comments about poverty, Maura slammed Love Islander Shaughna Phillips.

“If there’s one thing about me, you’ll never see me brag about things I have, be flashy, or flaunt my earnings,” Shaughna, 27, said in response to the debate.

“I’m well aware that I’ve had a lucky break in life, and it’s not due to hard work.”

What I’m doing now isn’t hard work, and I’ll never forget that.”

Molly-Mae’s pal and former Love Island co-star Maura Higgins pressed Shaughna on her comments.

“Surely you know as someone in this industry how lonely and frightening it can be when the entire internet is slamming you,” she tweeted.

“Yes, you have the right to your opinion, but I’m surprised you’re even commenting on this.”

“She’s young and successful,” she insisted, “it’s not her fault she has those views.”

“Molly-Mae is a young woman who has achieved a lot of success in a short period of time and hasn’t had much “life,” she explained.

As a result, I understand why she holds those beliefs.”

Some have dubbed Molly “tone deaf” after her comments on The Diary Of A CEO podcast last month, in which she slammed past criticism.

The reality star, 22, sparked outrage when she claimed on a recent podcast that “we all have the same 24 hours in the day,” but a statement released on her behalf today claims she was simply referring to a quote that inspired her.